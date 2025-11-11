Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for Tesla FY2025 Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Tesla in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 3.7%

TSLA stock opened at $445.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.82, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.59. Tesla has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 13.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.