MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

MSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of MSM opened at $88.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.98. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $94.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $978.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 51,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,476.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,305,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,638,336.46. This trade represents a 2.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 181,806 shares of company stock worth $15,408,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

