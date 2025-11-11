FY2025 EPS Estimates for Verastem Decreased by HC Wainwright

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Verastem in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.27) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.27). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verastem’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 target price on shares of Verastem and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $550.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Verastem has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Verastem by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter worth $106,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verastem news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 3,299 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $32,132.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 438,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,087.32. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Bunn sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $75,496.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,496.98. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,972 shares of company stock worth $120,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

