B. Riley Has Positive Forecast for XPEL FY2025 Earnings

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPEL in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for XPEL’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get XPEL alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised XPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

XPEL Stock Up 2.3%

XPEL stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). XPEL had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company had revenue of $125.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. XPEL’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. XPEL has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $51,460,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in XPEL by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,947,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,708,000 after purchasing an additional 188,368 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at about $5,070,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 870,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 96,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $2,714,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.