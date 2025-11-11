JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, JAKKS Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $191.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.42. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

