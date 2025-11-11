EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Stock Price Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQT AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9%

About EQT AB (publ)

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48.

(Get Free Report)

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.