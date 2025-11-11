Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO) Stock Price Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $34.40. Approximately 4,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF Stock Up 7.8%

The company has a market cap of $30.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41.

About Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF

The Strategy Shares Newfound\u002FReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (ROMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that shifts exposure to global equities regionally or U.S. Treasurys based on momentum and trend. ROMO was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

