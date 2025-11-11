Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Trading Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.8950.
Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.
Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile
Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division.
