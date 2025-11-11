Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.04. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 1,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.9550.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Bimbo in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

