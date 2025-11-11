First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.02 and last traded at $54.78. Approximately 10,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 45,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Up 0.5%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.81.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3523 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.