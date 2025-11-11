First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.02 and last traded at $54.78. Approximately 10,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 45,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3523 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

