PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.43 and last traded at $100.43. 1,483,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,385,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.40.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,808 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.