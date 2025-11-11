First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.97 and last traded at $110.70. 12,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 28,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $907.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,699,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 109.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 124,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,914 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 570.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,041,000.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

