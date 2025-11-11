Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Trading Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.14 and last traded at $57.05. Approximately 2,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Up 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of $153.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOCL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Social Media ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth about $328,000.

Global X Social Media ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

