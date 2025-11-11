TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 9,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 28,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMX Group Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

