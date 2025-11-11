Forterra (LON:FORT) Trading 1.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 182.20 and last traded at GBX 181.20. 1,348,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 854,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 176 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Forterra from GBX 261 to GBX 208 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 228.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The stock has a market cap of £382.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Forterra news, insider Nigel Lingwood purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 per share, with a total value of £90,000. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

