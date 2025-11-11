Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.03 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 715,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 667,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.
DTEGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
