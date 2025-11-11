EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 40,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 55,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Clarus Securities upgraded EnWave to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

EnWave Trading Down 2.6%

About EnWave

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. The firm has a market cap of C$43.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

