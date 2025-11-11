Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 107,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 237,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Nano One Materials Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$149.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14. The company has a current ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

