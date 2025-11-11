Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,239% from the average daily volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SHNWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schroders from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Schroders Trading Up 5.5%
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
