Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bioqual Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $38.51. Approximately 283 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of -55.01 and a beta of -0.08.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. Bioqual had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

