Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$117.00 and last traded at C$117.00. 2,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$118.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$177.66 target price on Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$177.66.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 1.1%

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$120.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$119.17. The company has a market cap of C$281.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.92%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.