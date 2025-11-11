Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Stock Price Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
