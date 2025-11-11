Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$45.60 and last traded at C$45.53. Approximately 5,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.20.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian General Investments from C$185.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$949.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.05.

A closed-end equity fund focused on medium to long-term capital appreciation and dividends in Canadian corporations. The Manager utilizes a bottom-up investment strategy in an effort to achieve the Corporations investment objectives. With this type of investment strategy, the Manager first seeks individual companies with attractive investment potential, then proceeds to consider the larger industry, economic and global trends affecting those companies.

