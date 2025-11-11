Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Director Acquires $19,999,993.50 in Stock

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 1,481,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,993.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,538,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,765,362.50. This trade represents a 18.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BNTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.89. 461,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,712. The company has a quick ratio of 54.67, a current ratio of 54.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Benitec Biopharma Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $338.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma Limited will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 2,255.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

