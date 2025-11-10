Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 15.5% – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 418.80 and last traded at GBX 408.96. Approximately 6,016,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 2,038,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ceres Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ceres Power

Ceres Power Stock Up 15.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.57. The company has a market capitalization of £795.08 million, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.

About Ceres Power

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.