Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 15.5% – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 418.80 and last traded at GBX 408.96. Approximately 6,016,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 2,038,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ceres Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.
Get Our Latest Report on Ceres Power
Ceres Power Stock Up 15.5%
Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.
About Ceres Power
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.