DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Up 25% – Should You Buy?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 194,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 76,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About DeepMarkit
DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.
