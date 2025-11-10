Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 101.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.6%
BXSL traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.65. 1,862,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,622. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $34.64.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
