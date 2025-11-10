Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FMN)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:FMN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 38,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,590. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

