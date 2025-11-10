Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FMN)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%
NYSE:FMN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 38,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,590. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.
About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
