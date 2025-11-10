Comparing American Rebel (AREB) & Its Rivals

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “PROTECTION – SFTY” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare American Rebel to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Rebel and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 1 0 0 0 1.00 American Rebel Competitors 413 710 1126 72 2.37

As a group, “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies have a potential upside of 407.81%. Given American Rebel’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Rebel has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

13.6% of American Rebel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by institutional investors. 74.1% of American Rebel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

American Rebel has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rebel’s competitors have a beta of 8.39, suggesting that their average share price is 739% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -346.67% N/A -301.40% American Rebel Competitors -36.58% -31.89% -5.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Rebel and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $11.42 million -$17.60 million 0.00 American Rebel Competitors $1.24 billion $109.95 million 21.73

American Rebel’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel. American Rebel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Rebel competitors beat American Rebel on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand. It also offers accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. In addition, the company's personal security and self-defense products include concealed carry backpacks; and concealed carry jackets, vests, and coats, as well as T-shirts for men and women under the American Rebel brand. Further, it offers beer under the American Rebel Light Beer brand. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

