Cenntro (CENN) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “AUTO – DOMESTIC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cenntro to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cenntro and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $31.30 million -$44.87 million -0.25 Cenntro Competitors $23.89 billion $510.60 million 14.84

Cenntro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro. Cenntro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -139.15% -39.26% -23.58% Cenntro Competitors -118.88% -41.13% -21.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cenntro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cenntro and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cenntro Competitors 859 2306 2602 133 2.34

As a group, “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies have a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Cenntro’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cenntro has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Cenntro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cenntro has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cenntro competitors beat Cenntro on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Cenntro Company Profile

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

