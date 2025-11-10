JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) versus Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Critical Comparison

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs -9.00% -20.02% -6.10% JFE 1.63% 2.95% 1.34%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $18.62 billion 0.27 -$754.00 million ($3.40) -3.04 JFE $31.91 billion 0.24 $606.33 million $0.76 15.84

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and JFE”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cleveland-Cliffs and JFE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 3 4 3 0 2.00 JFE 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus target price of $12.68, suggesting a potential upside of 22.82%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than JFE.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. The company's Engineering segment handles the engineering of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. Its Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

