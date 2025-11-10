Stock Buyback Program Declared by CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Board

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CXW stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.21%.The business had revenue of $580.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CoreCivic has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 135,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,139.62. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,351.96. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,545. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

