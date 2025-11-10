Stock Buyback Program Declared by CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Board

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
CoreCivic Stock Performance
CXW stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $24.84.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.21%.The business had revenue of $580.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CoreCivic has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic
In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 135,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,139.62. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,351.96. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,545. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
