Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Insider Sells 721 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Woelfel sold 721 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $82,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,795. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jessica Woelfel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Jessica Woelfel sold 368 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $41,348.48.

On Monday, September 29th, Jessica Woelfel sold 5,611 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $531,922.80.

On Friday, August 22nd, Jessica Woelfel sold 692 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $65,442.44.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 689,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,244. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $115.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $249.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.03 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 20.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

