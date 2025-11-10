Michael Speiser Sells 50,338 Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Michael Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.30, for a total transaction of $12,951,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,596 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,250.80. The trade was a 59.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SNOW stock traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,139. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.95.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

