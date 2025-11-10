Michael Speiser Sells 50,338 Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Michael Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.30, for a total transaction of $12,951,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,596 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,250.80. The trade was a 59.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Snowflake Stock Performance
SNOW stock traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,139. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.31.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.95.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
