Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) VP Sells $10,836.00 in Stock

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Ching sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $10,836.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 146,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,386.52. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.54. 500,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,689. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,357 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 36.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

