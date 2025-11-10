Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Director Sells 18,018 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director Isaac Angel sold 18,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,025,583.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,253. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,244. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.12. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $115.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $249.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.03 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29,200.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

