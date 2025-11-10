Unity Software (NYSE:U) CFO Jarrod Yahes Sells 14,914 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 14,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $637,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 608,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,017,222.50. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jarrod Yahes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Jarrod Yahes sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $617,250.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Jarrod Yahes sold 29,876 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $1,174,724.32.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,204,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,539. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $46.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Zacks Research downgraded Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Arete downgraded Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5,215.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,221 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $3,918,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

