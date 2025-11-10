Insider Selling: Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Insider Sells $1,029,168.00 in Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) insider Renee Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. This represents a 34.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.38. 96,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,735. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 118.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWONA. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 196.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 76.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

