DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 194,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 76,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

