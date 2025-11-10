New Century Logistics (BVI) (NASDAQ:NCEW) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, November 14th

Shares of New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (NASDAQ:NCEW – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Friday, November 14th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, November 13th.

New Century Logistics (BVI) Trading Down 6.2%

NASDAQ NCEW traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.45. 568,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,411. New Century Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Century Logistics (BVI) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, New Century Logistics (BVI) has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About New Century Logistics (BVI)

New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (“NC Logistics”) was incorporated in the BVI on April 24, 2019 with limited liability and is a holding company with no material operations. Our operations are conducted in Hong Kong by our wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely (i) New Century Logistics Company Limited (“NCL (HK)”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, (ii) GLF Cargo Services Limited (“GLF”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned by NCL (HK), and (iii) Win-Tec Transportation Company Limited (“Win-Tec”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned by NCL (HK).

Featured Articles

