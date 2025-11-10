Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ: SPRB) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2025 – Spruce Biosciences had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/28/2025 – Spruce Biosciences was given a new $254.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to an “outperform” rating.

10/28/2025 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $254.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2025 – Spruce Biosciences was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2025 – Spruce Biosciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Spruce Biosciences had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

