Head to Head Contrast: Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) and APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group (NYSE:APG) and Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares APi Group and Acacia Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 3.44% 21.86% 8.08% Acacia Research -2.60% 1.33% 1.00%

Risk & Volatility

APi Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Research has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

86.6% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Acacia Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of APi Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Acacia Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares APi Group and Acacia Research”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $7.02 billion 2.23 $250.00 million $0.37 101.86 Acacia Research $283.95 million 1.24 -$36.06 million $0.05 73.00

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Research. Acacia Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APi Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for APi Group and Acacia Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 Acacia Research 1 0 0 0 1.00

APi Group currently has a consensus price target of $38.52, suggesting a potential upside of 2.21%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than Acacia Research.

Summary

APi Group beats Acacia Research on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

About Acacia Research

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon. Acacia operates its businesses based on three key principles of people, process, and performance and has built a management team with demonstrated expertise in research, transactions and execution, and operations and management.

