Head-To-Head Review: Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) vs. Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Volatility & Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 4.02, indicating that its share price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Carmell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Carmell”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $80,000.00 0.00 -$6.98 million ($2.34) N/A Carmell $32,839.00 348.22 -$15.44 million ($0.46) -1.19

Arch Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Carmell. Carmell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics -8,257.70% N/A -730.22% Carmell N/A -217.50% -50.22%

Summary

Carmell beats Arch Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. The company's flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. It is also involved in the development of AC5-G for gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, and AC5-V and AC5 surgical hemostat for hemostasis inside the body. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

