Contrasting TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) & SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

TPG has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TPG alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TPG and SEI Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 8 9 2 2.68 SEI Investments 0 3 4 1 2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TPG presently has a consensus target price of $66.79, indicating a potential upside of 21.27%. SEI Investments has a consensus target price of $104.40, indicating a potential upside of 25.80%. Given SEI Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than TPG.

94.0% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 76.5% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of SEI Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TPG pays out 2,622.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SEI Investments pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEI Investments has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 2.83% 25.79% 7.94% SEI Investments 31.09% 30.21% 26.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPG and SEI Investments”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $3.50 billion 5.95 $23.48 million $0.09 611.89 SEI Investments $2.25 billion 4.52 $581.19 million $5.44 15.26

SEI Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG. SEI Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. In addition, the company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.