Pony AI (PONY) vs. Its Peers Financial Review

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pony AI to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pony AI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 1 0 7 1 2.89 Pony AI Competitors 132 578 1004 66 2.56

Pony AI presently has a consensus price target of $20.42, indicating a potential upside of 41.31%. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 10.40%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pony AI is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pony AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Pony AI Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pony AI and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $75.03 million -$274.12 million -11.56 Pony AI Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 4.83

Pony AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI. Pony AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pony AI peers beat Pony AI on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

