StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. StandardAero had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.

StandardAero Trading Up 2.7%

SARO traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.56. 2,366,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. StandardAero has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 67.22.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $2,068,527.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,438.48. The trade was a 81.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 90,626 shares of company stock worth $2,554,051 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StandardAero

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 42.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92,514 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in StandardAero by 836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in StandardAero in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of StandardAero by 44.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StandardAero by 53.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 193,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 67,138 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SARO. Wall Street Zen downgraded StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Read Our Latest Report on StandardAero

StandardAero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.