TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.09 EPS

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.09), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $50.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TeraWulf Price Performance

NASDAQ WULF opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WULF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Northland Securities set a $23.25 target price on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $22.00 price target on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,244.16. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its position in TeraWulf by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

