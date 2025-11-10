TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.06), FiscalAI reports. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The business had revenue of $50.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,943,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,963,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WULF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $18.25 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Northland Securities set a $23.25 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TeraWulf from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $39,744.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,244.16. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in TeraWulf by 3,748.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 793,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33,317 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.