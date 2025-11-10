Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12, Zacks reports.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 358,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 220.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,069,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 2,111,951 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 664,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 515,257 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 619,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 396,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 406,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 305,328 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.