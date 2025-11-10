Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells $873,578.77 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 396,578 shares in the company, valued at $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 8,757 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $2,113,414.38.

On Thursday, October 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 10,602 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $2,387,888.46.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 11,898 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.53, for a total value of $2,742,845.94.

On Monday, October 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 19,761 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $4,013,854.32.

On Monday, October 20th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 2,739 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.19, for a total transaction of $578,449.41.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total value of $4,063,978.61.

On Monday, October 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 10,800 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total value of $2,099,952.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 5,137 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $978,649.87.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $2,712,900.00.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $15.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.30. 27,797,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,381,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average is $134.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $257.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

